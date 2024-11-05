Amid receiving death threats, Salman Khan resumed shooting of Sikandar in Hyderabad.

Salman Khan stays true to his iconic dialogue from Wanted, "Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, uske baad toh main khudh ki bhi nahi sunta." Amid receiving death threats from presumably jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang members, Salman resumed his work. The superstar headed to Hyderabad for the shoot schedule of his upcoming actioner Sikandar. The film's shoot is currently happening at the iconic Hyderabad's iconic Falaknuma Palace.

Videos from the shoot surfaced on the internet. In one video, the monitor has been captured that shows Rashmika delivering her monologue in front of Salman's dupe. In another video, Salman's entourage is seen arriving at the location. As soon as these videos were shared on the internet, they went viral instantly.

A fan wrote, "Hats off to bhai ka commitment." Another fan wrote, "@Only4Salman27 bhai bus ziada share mat karna warna maza kharab ho jayega. Excited hai bus bhai ke birthday per koi poster ya kuch bhi ahh jaye to maza aa jayega." One of the netizens wrote, "After meet Lawrence --swarg se krenge sabka swagat."

Sikandar marks the first collaboration of Salman Khan with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and it is slated for Eid 2025.

Mumbai Police on Salman Khan receiving new death threat

A person, who earlier threatened Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has been traced to Karnataka. The Mumbai Police officials have identified the origin of the message received on the traffic police control to be from Karnataka. After this, a team of cops has been dispatched to nab the culprit in the bordering state of Maharashtra.

This is the third such incident in a span of 3 weeks where different people have threatened the Bollywood superstar demanding money from him in exchange for “security”.

For the unversed, last month in October, Salman's close friend and politician Baba Siddique got brutally gunned down in Bandra, Mumbai.

(With inputs from wires)

