Despite receiving death threats, Salman Khan arrived to cast his vote for Maharashtra Assembly Elections on Wednesday afternoon.

Actor Salman Khan fulfilled his duty as a responsible citizen and arrived in Mumbai to cast his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Despite receiving death threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's members, Salman was spotted exiting Bandra's polling booth wearing a grey tee with a black cap. The Dabangg actor was heavily guarded by security personnel, and while taking the exit, he even waved at his fans and gave them flying kisses.

While leaving the paps shouted for him to show his inked index finger, but Salman, in his style, raised his hand and waved at them, acknowledging the photographers' demand. Salman's commitment towards society won netizens, and they are raving about his civic sense. Many fans of Bhaijaan lauded his fearlessness and loved how he waved at fans and stood for a moment to accept their regards.

LATEST: Despite facing death threats, SALMAN KHAN demonstrated his commitment to democracy by exercising his right to vote.



Videos and photos of Salman Khan went viral instantly on X (formerly Twitter) with fans praising Khan's attitude. "Fearless Sikandar ka swag," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Picture of the day. Who is the lucky person? Megastar, humble as ever smiling and having time for all. At Polling booth." An internet user wrote, "Despite facing death threats, SALMAN KHAN demonstrated his commitment to democracy by exercising his right to vote. Reason why he is the most daring and loved superstar of Indian cinema!" Another internet user wrote, "Sikander KA SWAG....Mega-Star #SalmanKhan arrives at Polling Booth in Mumbai to cast his Vote in #MaharashtraElection2024 #Beingsalmankhan."

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's production Sikandar. The AR Mugugadoss directorial is been shot rigorously in Hyderabad, and Salman took a day's leave to cast his vote. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Sikandar is slated for Eid 2025 release. On the other side, Rashmika will next be seen in the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule.

