Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi has now added to the most-wanted list of the National Investigation Agency

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has now been added to the most-wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The anti-terror agency has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, who is wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence earlier this year.

NIA registered a case against nine accused, including the Bishnoi brothers, in 2022 for being part of a conspiracy to "raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country" besides "targeted killings of prominent persons".

Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi - who is currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Ahmedabad - and Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar were among the persons named as accused in the case related to the firing outside Mr Khan's Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, Mumbai in April.

In this case, Navi Mumbai police arrested five Bishnoi gang members - Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap alias Nahvi, Gaurav Bhatia, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, Rizwan Khan alias Javed, and Deepak Hawa Singh alias John.

In June, after the arrests, police also claimed to have uncovered a plot to target the actor on his way to his farmhouse near Panvel in Navi Mumbai. The name of Anmol Bishnoi had also appeared in the murder case of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The 66-year-old NCP leader was shot dead by three persons in Mumbai, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office, on October 12.

