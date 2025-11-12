Amid death hoax and heartbreaking speculations, Dharmendra proves he is OG 'He-Man' of Bollywood

As good news for his fans, the latest update on Dharmendra's health is an exemplary one. Just hours after his discharge, Dr Rajiv Sharma from the hospital shared that the legendary star has gone home “fully satisfied” after receiving the required treatment.

Dharmendra, often referred to as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, who had been on ventilator support at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, was discharged today. The veteran superstar will continue his treatment at home, as confirmed by his eldest son, Sunny Deol. For the unversed, Dharmendra was admitted to the South Mumbai hospital on Monday after he experienced breathlessness. India and especially his fans waited with bated breath for the next update on the superstar's health.

Tuesday morning was crucial and came as a heartbreak when multiple news media channels reported that Dharmendra had passed away, 27 days short of his 90th birthday. There was frenzy on social media with celebrities and politicians, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, posting tributes to the Indian cinema great.

However, it soon became known that Dharmendra is the OG 'He-Man' of Bollywood, as his daughter, Esha Deol, and then his second wife, Hema Malini, both rubbished rumours of his death, asking the public to pray for his recovery as Dharmendra was responding to treatment. News channels, websites, and influencers, all in a hurry to break the news, forgot that there were real people and families involved, a fact that they were reintroduced to by a scathing tweet from Hema Malini, who called these actions 'unforgivable'.

Hema Malini took to social media to denounce the false reports of Dharmendra’s death, describing them as “unforgivable” and “highly irresponsible.” She wrote, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

As good news for his fans, the latest update on Dharmendra's health is an exemplary one. Just hours after his discharge, Dr Rajiv Sharma from the hospital shared that the legendary star has gone home “fully satisfied” after receiving the required treatment. Sharing an update on the actor’s health, he told IANS, “Dharmendra ji has gone from the hospital with full satisfaction. His family has taken him home. Everything has been arranged for him.”

“He is in a stable condition. I request the public not to spread the false news but instead pray for his recovery so that he can celebrate his next birthday with pride," he added.

Sunny Deol’s PR team also released a statement shortly after Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital.” The statement read, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.”

Well, it seems like Dharmendra, who has often played the larger-than-life hero in his films, has embodied the same spirit in his real life. As fans prepare to celebrate the legend's 90th birthday, the message from Dharmendra is clear: "I am here to stay!"

