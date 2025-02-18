Though neither Rashmika Mandanna nor Vijay Deverakonda have publicly confirmed the relationship, their social media posts and vacation photos often add to the buzz around their relationship. Just earlier this month, the two were spotted together in Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her latest release Chhaava opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film is being loved by audiences across India. Amid this, Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram story has gone viral on social media, fuelling dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda yet again. On Monday, Rashmika Mandanna shared a cryptic post about receiving a big bouquet of red roses, the colour of love. The Chhaava actress, along with a photo of the flowers, penned a romantic note, without tagging anyone.

In her Instagram story, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "You always know how to put a smile on my face, paapalu." The sender's name was not revealed by the actress, however, many are speculating that they must be from her rumoured boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda.

The Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade co-stars have also, on many occasions, been open about their fondness for each other, acknowledging their close bond. Fans are now eagerly awaiting an official acceptance by the two about their alleged relationship.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the newly-released film Chhava, alongside Vicky Kaushal in the film directed by Laxman Utekar. The star cast also included Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and Akshaye Khanna. The actress will now be seen in Sikandar opposite Salman Khan, set for release on Eid 2025. She is also part of Kubera which also stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in a cameo role in Kalki 2898 AD, portraying Arjuna. He will be next seen in Kingdom, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.