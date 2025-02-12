On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Toaster, and director Anurag Kashyap's currently untitled film. As for her personal life, Sanya Malhotra, for the past few months, has been rumoured to be dating famous sitarist, Rishab Sharma.

Sanya Malhotra, who is garnering rave reviews for her latest release Mrs, says while relationships demand numerous compromises, there are certain "red flags" such as disrespect and gaslighting that she would never overlook. Mrs stars Sanya Malhotra as Richa, an aspiring dancer who is married off in a patriarchal family where she is reduced to doing household chores but ultimately resists her oppression.

Directed by Arati Kadav of Cargo fame and adapted from the hit Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, the movie is streaming on ZEE5. The actor, also known for films like Dangal, Pagglait, and Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery, said she has great men like her brother-in-law and friends around her.

"A relationship requires many compromises... There are major red flags that I will avoid like having no respect at all and if somebody is constantly gaslighting me, then no, or someone who's not ready to listen. These are my major red flags," Malhotra told PTI in an interview here. Easy communication is a "green flag" for her, she said.

"... When I'm able to communicate any thought that comes up in my head... It shouldn't be like I'm not comfortable talking to my partner about this. An easy, free-flowing communication is a green flag. I like to communicate, I love talking... I can talk about my emotions, my career all the time," she added.

As someone who is a public figure, Malhotra said she wants to keep some aspects of her life just to herself. Unlike other people in the film industry, the 32-year-old isn't a fan of the "hustle culture".

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Toaster, and director Anurag Kashyap's currently untitled film. As for her personal life, Sanya Malhotra, for the past few months, has been rumoured to be dating famous sitarist, Rishab Sharma.

