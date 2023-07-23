Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal said that he is married to his work.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who won hearts with her stint in the reality show, has been making headlines because of her dating rumours with Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal ever since they were spotted together.

In a recent interview, Raghav broke his silence and reacted to the dating rumours. While speaking to ETimes, he said, “It is natural for people to ask questions about your co-actors, but no, we are not dating. I am single.” He further mentioned that he is committed to his work, he stated, “Let’s just say that I am married to my work. I want to stay single as of now and have no plans or time to be in a relationship.”

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Raghav Juyal said that his dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill have no truth and said, “Woh (rumours) faaltu ki cheezein hain (The rumours make no sense).” When asked if the rumours were completely baseless, the actor said, “No, no truth at all. Bhai (Salman Khan) ne usko bola and uska mere pe chal raha hai.”

Raghav further added, “When you spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne Bigg Boss 13 kiya hai. (She has participated in Bigg Boss 13) The audience is invested in their personal life for three months, so it becomes like a drug and they want that drug even after the show ends. I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama creates karna tha. I don’t know what it is! Dukh hota hai, bechari.”

It all started when Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill’s photos went viral on social media. Later during the trailer launch of their film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan talked about noticing chemistry between two co-stars and said, “I saw a chemistry being built between two people on set. But nothing happened, at least from one person’s end. The other one was eager.” this made fans wonder if Salman Khan is confirming Shehnaaz and Raghav’s dating rumours. However, later while promoting the film, Raghav dismissed the rumours.