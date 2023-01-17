Amid dating rumours, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia spotted together at lunch date

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma

Vijay Verma and Tamannaah Bhatia surprised everyone after they were spotted at New Year's Eve bash in Goa. Soon, the dating rumours sparked after they were captured at the airport, returning from their vacation. Recently, the rumoured duo was even spotted at an award function. However, here's something that has added more fuel to their dating rumours.

On Monday, Vijay and Tamannaah went for a drive in Bandra. The actors presumably arrived at a lunch date, and they even waved at the paparazzi. While Vijay wore a blue hoodie with brown pants and shoes. Tamannaah was looking cool in a black hoodie with a matching short skit with shoes.

Just a day before the lunch date, the rumoured duo was spotted attending a beauty award. In the video shared by the paparazzi, Tamannaah was captured holding her trophy, and Vijay passed by from the frame. Later he too joined for the visuals, and posed for the camera.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma grabbed headlines, as they were spotted at a party celebrating the new year. The viral 'kissing' video has already gone viral on the internet.

After ringing the new year together, the Baahubali star was spotted arriving back to the Bay. In a black one-piece outfit, Bhatia was spotted coming out from the Mumbai airport. She walked towards her car and posed for the flashes. Moments later, Gully Boy star Vijay Varma also stepped out from the airport and walked away in opposite direction. This video further certifies the fact that Vijay and Tamannaah were together. Vijay Verma was last seen in Alia Bhatt's Darlings.

Whereas Tamannaah made an impact with Babli Bouncer, Plan A Plan B, and Gurthunda Seethakalam. Vijay will next be seen in Dahaad. An upcoming web series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead, has been selected for the Berlinale Series Competition. The show will become the first web series from India to premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival later this year.