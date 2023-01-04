Amid dating rumours, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma spotted together at airport

Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia

We are on the fourth day of 2023, and Bollywood has already got its new duo of 'good friends' aka rumoured couple. Tamanaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma grabbed headlines, as they were spotted at a party celebrating the new year. The viral 'kissing' video has already gone viral on the internet.

After ringing the new year together, the Baahubali star was spotted arriving back to the Bay. In a black one-piece outfit, Bhatia was spotted coming out from the Mumbai airport. She walked towards her car and posed for the flashes. Moments later, Gully Boy star Vijay Varma also stepped out from the airport and walked away in opposite direction. This video further certifies the fact that Vijay and Tamannah were together.

A video posted by a restaurant from the beach state appears to show the rumoured couple hugging and kissing at the stroke of midnight. The video, which has since gone viral, has fans talking about this new rumoured couple.

On Reddit, appears to show Vijay and Tamannaah at a club in Goa. While their faces are not clear in part of the video, it does show the two sharing a hug in the backdrop of New Year fireworks. The second part of the video shows a hazy pan shot where the two actors appear to be kissing. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Wow they're really open, guess they don't plan on keeping their relationship hidden.” Another comment read, “I am happy for them, these two talented people make a really good couple.”

On the work front, Vijay Varma won praise for playing the alcoholic, abusive husband Hamza in Alia Bhatt starrer and produced Darlings. Bhatia on the other side was last seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer.