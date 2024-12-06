Vijay Deverakonda was absent from the photo but his family's presence with Rashmika Mandanna has added fuel to their dating rumours. Netizens are now sure that the two actors are in a relationship despite no confirmation from either Rashmika or Vijay on their relationship status.

Amid dating rumours, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted watching her recently released film Pushpa 2: The Rule with Vijay Deverakonda's family. On Thursday, a photo of the actress went viral on social media where Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at a theatre in Hyderabad. In the photo going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rashmika Mandanna was clicked with Vijay Deverakonda’s mother, Devarakonda Madhavi, and his brother, Anand Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda was absent from the photo but his family's presence with Rashmika Mandanna has added fuel to their dating rumours. Netizens are now sure that the two actors are in a relationship despite no confirmation from either Rashmika Mandanna or Vijay Deverakonda on their relationship status.

Vijay Deverakonda recently went viral after, in a recent interview, he opened up on love, confirmed being in a relationship, and even talked about his marriage plans. In the interview with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he is currently in a relationship. "I am 35 years old; you think I will be single? I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticized. I don’t even know if it’s okay to expect unconditional love," he said.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, saw the return of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. The film was released in theatres on Thursday and has already created history at the box office.

