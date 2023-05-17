Amid dating rumours, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Pandey spotted together on dinner date in Mumbai

Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted after dinner date

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey have been grabbing headlines because of their rumored relationship. Recently, the duo was seen exiting a restaurant in Bandra which once again sparked their dating rumors.

On Wednesday, Viral Bhayani shared a video capturing Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur exiting Hakkasan restaurant in Bandra. The actress was seen donning a blue bodycon dress and the actress was seen looking classy in an all-black outfit. The duo managed to carefully avoid getting snapped together by exiting the restaurant one after the other.

Earlier, Ananya Pandey’s mother Bhavana Pandey put a stop to the duo’s dating rumors as she told the Times of India, “The fact is that Ananya is single and link-ups happen in a profession like this. It's okay. It's like that's a part and parcel of an actor's life, and you have to take everything in, good or bad. I feel like they get so much love and adulation, so I'd rather genuinely focus on that than the negativity that comes with it because the positives definitely outweigh the negatives.”

However, recently, in a conversation with Youtube Aishwarya, while talking about his Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I know he (Aditya) likes a girl starting with the letter A.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Pandey will be next seen in the movie Dream Girl 2 which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilya, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Anu Kapoor among others.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan in the movie. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal along with others. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 8.

Read Aditya Roy Kapur's rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday reviews his debut OTT show The Night Manager, actor reacts