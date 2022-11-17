Amid dating rumors with Kartik Aaryan, Pashmina Roshan stuns in casual dress at family dinner

Credit: boxofficeincome/Instagram

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan, who has been making headlines because of her dating rumors with Kartik Aaryan, stunned everyone when she donned a casual dress at family dinner on her birthday.

Needless to say, Pashmina was looking gorgeous in her outfit while posing for the cameras with her family. Her photos and videos went viral on social media and netizens reacted to them. She herself shared photos of her birthday celebrations on Instagram.

In the video and photos that Pashmina shared, she can be seen wearing a pink outfit and looking gorgeous. The video also features Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Karan Johar recalls playing cupid for Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur on Twinkle Khanna's talk show This birthday was special in so many ways, to all the people who sent in wishes, to my friends and family who went out of the way to make me feel special- Thankyou I felt all the feels Grateful for you all!"

Take a look:

For the unversed, a Pinkvilla's report stating that Kartik spends time with Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister Pashmina Roshan these days, circulated. As per their source, Kartik often chills with Pashmina at her home when he is free and vice versa. He further revealed that Kartik drove Pashmina in his new McLaren on Diwali. This news sparked their dating rumours. Fans started assuming that they are in a relationship.

However, our sources confirmed that Kartik and Pashmina are not dating each other. Our source said, “There is no truth to these link-up stories. Kartik Aaryan has been jumping from one film to another. The year has been super hectic for him with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released earlier this year and Freddy now plus shooting for Shehzada and Satya Prem Ki Katha. He is at the top of his game is absolutely focused on his work. There is no time to invest in a relationship.”

For the unversed, Pashmina Roshan will soon be making her acting debut with the Ishq Vishk Rebound. Meanwhile, Kartik recently impressed us with his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film managed to perform well at the box office despite the #BoycottBollywood trend.