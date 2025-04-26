Saif Ali Khan's latest movie, Jewel Thief, has opened with mixed to negative reviews, and even the lead actor has said something unusual, giving a hint about his distasteful experience.

Saif Ali Khan's latest film, Jewel Thief, which premiered on Netflix on Friday, got mixed-to-negative reviews from netizens and moviegoers. The movie is produced by Pathaan and War director Siddharth Anand, and yet the 2-hour heist thriller has left many cinephiles disappointed. Soon after the reviews of Jewel Thief, Saif's statement on his experience while shooting the film raised eyebrows.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan featured with Siddharth and Jaideep Ahlawat on IMDb, sharing behind-the-scenes moments of the film. During the chat, Saif admitted that he hated himself on the first day of the shoot, because he was a bit clueless about the developments. Saif said, "I remember my first day, it was very late at night. We started at 1 AM. I would finish at about 5 AM as the light came up. It was the first time I met Jaideep. As usual, I hated myself because it was the first day. Sometimes, to be honest, I don’t know what I’m doing. It takes a while to get used to it, I was a little nervous. A little tired. A little lost."

Saif is in all awe of Jaideep, and admitted that the Pataal Lok actor gave him Sanjay Dutt vibes. "I was surprised by how thin he was. The last time I saw him as Hathiram (Ahlawat’s character in Paatal Lok), he was looking quite solid. Here he was lean, mean, badass, very sexy, giving young Sanjay Dutt vibes to me. The other thing, I shouldn’t have been surprised, but I was, was the commitment to the reality of the shots."

Jewel Thief is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, and it also stars Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor in supporting roles. Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is touted to start a new movie franchise, and the makers have announced a sequel at the end of Jewel Thief.