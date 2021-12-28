Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Amid new Covid restrictions and guidelines, Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Jersey' release postponed

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey was slated for release in the theatres on December 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 28, 2021, 03:43 PM IST

Amid new Covid restrictions and guidelines, Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Jersey' release postponed

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Soon after the Delhi Government's announcement, the makers of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Jersey' issued a statement announcing that the release of the film has been postponed in view of the current circumstances. 

"In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!" read the statement from 'Jersey' team. 

Jersey was slated for release in the theatres on December 31. The makers are yet to announce a new release date. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.