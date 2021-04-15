Amid COVID-19 surge, Anupam Kher posts a message of hope, urges fans to see 'light despite all of the darkness'

Actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to post a message of hope for fans on Thursday. With a photo where he is seen smiling warmly, Anupam wrote, "Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness!"

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases and the deadly second wave, this time is especially difficult for Anupam and his family as his wife and actor Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells. She is currently undergoing treatment.

Anupam had shared this with his fans on social media a few weeks back. The actor's peers and others from the film industry as well as the political arena took to social media to express their concern and prayers for her recovery.

In his note, confirming Kirron's diagnosis, Anupam had said that she is undergoing treatment and reassured fans and well-wishers that she is 'well on her way to recovery'.

In his statement, Anupam wrote, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors."

He had further added, "She's always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar."

Meanwhile, Anupam also informed his fans recently that he had started working on his next project titled 'Moh Maya' in Bhopal. It is being helmed by Narayan Shi. He had also shared pictures from the Mahurat of the film.