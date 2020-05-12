Amid cold war, Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of 'Damini' to Sunny Deol with sweet gesture

It's a known fact that Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan after working together in Darr back in 1993, did not share screen space post that. Sunny had spoken about his displeasure of 'glorifying' villains in the film and also shared about how he ripped his pants in anger while shooting for one of the sequences of the film. It was revealed by Deol that they didn't speak for 16 years. However, bygones are bygones and this gesture of SRK showed that.

Yes, as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Sunny is planning to make the remake of his film Damini with his son Karan Deol. But the rights of the film is with Shah Rukh's home banner Red Chillies Entertainment who bought it from Damini's producers Aly and Karim Morani. After the superstar got to know that Sunny is keen to remake the 1993 film, SRK drove himself to his house without prior informing and handed over the rights.

Well, that's a sweet gesture, indeed!

Meanwhile, talking about his incident with SRK, Sunny had told India TV, "I was doing a scene in the film where Shah Rukh stabs me. I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film, my character is an expert, I am very fit, then how can this boy (Shah Rukh's character in the film) beat me easily. He can beat me if I can't see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won't be called a commando."

He also shared, "Since Yash ji was old, I respected him and couldn't say anything. I put my hands inside my pocket as I was very angry. Soon, out of anger, I didn't even realise that I had ripped my pants with my hands."