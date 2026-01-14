Amid cheating allegations, Karan Aujla makes FIRST public statement, expresses...: 'Tu ena joga kita'

Karan Aujla is under the radar after a Canadian singer, rapper, and actress alleged that she was in a "private" relationship with the Punjabi singer, without knowing the fact that he's married. Amid the allegations of adultery, Karan took to Instagram to thank the Almighty.

Karan Aujla, the popular Punjabi singer, is now under the scanner for allegedly cheating his wife, Palak Aujla, with a Canadian-born singer, actress, going by the name msgorimusic. The international artiste took to social media and made a statement about how she wasn't aware of Karan's marriage, while she was in a 'private' relationship with him. Msgorimusic alleged that when she was dating Karan, he didn't tell her about his marriage to Palak. Since Tuesday, the Canadian artist, who is also part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx and Nym, has been putting out Instagram stories, hinting at exposing their relationship to the world. Msgorimusic went on to claim that she was "silenced and publicly shamed", and Aujla's team reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information about her.

Karan Aujla's response amid cheating allegations

Amid the chatter of cheating, Karan Aujla shared a story on his Instagram, thanking the Almighty for making him capable of doing seva. Karan shared a reel in which people of Fazilka, Punjab, are getting their houses rebuilt. Karan has joined forces with the organisation, The Global Sikhs, and they're rebuilding 65 houses in the district. The reel is shared with the caption written in Gurmukhi. The post reads, "Global Sikhs are continuing the services of new construction of houses with the support of Sangats. 65 houses in the Fazilka district are being served with the support of @karanaujla. Many thanks to all the sangat for this support."

Karan Aujla shared the video on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Shukar Waheguru, tu ene joga kita (Thank you, Waheguru, you made me capable of this)."

About the cheating allegations

In a screenshot shared on Reddit, Msgorimusic's statement reads, "I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up. Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this." For the unversed, Karan got married to childhood sweetheart Palak in 2023 after dating for over a decade.

