Diljit Dosanjh is currently facing the heat of the netizens over his latest film Sardaarji 3. However, the popular singer-actor is living with a 'devil may care' attitude, and he clearly stated that he's uninterested in working in Bollywood.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh was enjoying the best phase of his career until his latest release, Sardaarji 3, hit cinemas. The upcoming horror-comedy is facing criticism from Indians, as the movie features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir as a parallel female lead alongside Neeru Bajwa. Recently, Diljit shared a promotional song featuring Hania, and all hell broke loose. The makers tried to hide Hania from promotions initially. The first poster and trailer didn't feature Hania. However, the latest video song from the film has irked the netizens. Several people took their thoughts to the internet and even expressed a call for a boycott of Diljit Dosanjh. Amid the heat, Diljit's new video of dismissing Bollywood went viral on the internet.

Diljit Dosanjh says he ain't interested in working in Bollywood.

In a reel shared by BritAsia TV, Diljit Dosanjh is brashly saying that he is not interested in working in Bollywood, and doesn't need a superstar for work. Diljit says, "Mujhe kaam karna bhi nahi hai Bollywood mein. Mujhe koi iccha bhi nahi hai ki main Bollywood mein kaam karu. Main music ko pyaar karta hoon. Aur bina kisi ki ki marzi se main music kar sakta hoon. Bina kisi superstar ke kehne se. Hum sab cheezein humare pe nahi chalti. Koi banda hume rok nahi sakta hai. Toh music banane se mujhe koi rok nahi sakta. Jab tak mera mann karega, main music banauga. Jab tak bhagwan ne chaha main music banauga. Bollywood mein kam mile-na-mile, mujhe rati bhar parwah nahi (I don't even want to work in Bollywood. I don't have any interest in working in Bollywood. I love music. And I can make music without anyone's wish. Without any superstar support. These gimmicks don't work on us. No one can stop us. So no one can stop me from making music. As long as I feel like it, I will make music. As long as god wishes, I will make music. Whether I get work or not in Bollywood, I don't care at all)."

Watch the viral video

About Sardaarji 3

Sardaarji 3 is the third instalment of the hit Sardaarji, and it also stars Neeru Bajwa and Hania Aamir in the key role. The film is slated to release on June 27. However, due to the ban on Pakistani aritistes in India, Sardaarji 3 won't be releasing in India.