Amid breakup rumours with Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria attends movie wrap party, netizens say 'break up ki khushi...'

Just hours after the breakup news, Tara Sutaria was spotted attending a wrap-up party of the movie Apurva.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

Yesterday, Tara Sutaria was in the news for her breakup with her boyfriend Aadar Jain. After several reports related to her personal life circulated, it was speculated that the Ek Villain Returns actress would go under a shell for a few days. But guess what? Tara was spotted attending a party last night. 

Tara was spotted attending Apurva wrap-up party in Mumbai. Other celebs like strange couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were among the attendees. Tara was spotted arriving at the party wearing white mini bodycon, and she gracefully posed for the paps. Even after attending the bash, Tara posed for flashes again, and her media spotting became a hot topic for discussion. 

Let's watch the video first

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

As soon as the video was posted, several netizens noted that this is her first public appearance after her rumoured breakup. Many of them even stated that she looks 'happy' after her relationship ended. A user wrote, "This is how woman should look and behave after break up." Another user asked, "Break-up ki Khushi h ya Break up hua hi nhi h." One of the users called her, "hottest single." Another user asked, "Why the Indian actress is mixture of plastic." 

The lovebirds who were dating for three years have ended their relationship. If reports are to be believed, Aadar and Tara have parted ways after dating for more than three years. Aadar and Tara were quite vocal about their relationship. They were even spotted together at various events, and parties. 

After setting couple goals, Tara and Aadar's break-up news will certainly affect the former's fans. As per the report of ETimes, a source confirmed their rumoured break-up and said, "Aadar and Tara have decided to amicably part ways." The source further added that they both are mature and will still remain friends. They will continue to care for each other fondly.

