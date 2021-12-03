Amid breakup rumours, bikini-clad Malaika Arora holidays in Maldives with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Recently, rumours were rife that there's trouble in the paradise of B-town beauty Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor. Several media reports suggested that the couple was heading for a separation and had decided to put an end to their relationship which they made public in 2019. Reports had also suggested that because the couple wasn't in a good stage in their relationship, they would not be celebrating Christmas and New Year together.

However, rubbishing all breakup rumours, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of their vacation in the Maldives.

A hot favourite holiday destination among TV and film stars these days, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently flew off to the picturesque island nation to spend some quality time together.

An active social media user, Malaika Arora gave fans a glimpse of how she was soaking the sun clad in a comfortable printed top and letting her open and shiny locks just naturally fall on her shoulders and caress her face sweetly.

In her next Instagram Story, Malaika dropped a sizzling hot selfie clad in a bikini whilst she played hide and seek with the shadows at the time of clicking the picture. Malaika oozed hotness as she flaunted her toned abs in the photo.

Malaika's next Instagram Story was an even sexier photo of her flaunting her sizzling hot figure in a printed yellow and black bikini. Take a look:

How do we know Arjun accompanied Malaika to the Maldives? Well, he too shared some photos from the scenic destination on his Instagram Stories. In one photo, he wittily wrote, "When she catches you scrolling thru Instagram while on holiday."

Take a look at these photos here:

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a while now. However, there has been no confirmation as to went the couple will take the plunge. During an Instagram live, when a fan had asked Arjun when will he tie the knot with Malaika, he had said, "I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Arjun added, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi (Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now)?" "Not planned and not thought about it right now, but like I always say, I will not hide it," he had added.