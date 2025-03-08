Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have broken up after more than two years of dating and plan to remain good friends, as per recent reports.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma started dating in 2022 and confirmed their relationship around the release of their first project together Lust Stories 2 in 2023. Now, as per recent reports, the actors have broken up. A source close to the couple was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules."

Tamannaah and Vijay haven't confirmed nor denied the reports of their breakup. Amid these reports, an old interview of the actress has resurfaced on the internet in which she is talking about the problems faced by high-achieving women in love. Talking to Film Companion about Vijay, Tamannaah shared, "He is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down. Then it became very easy for me to put all my guards down. With high-achieving women, we have this problem ki humko lagta hai har cheez ke liye hardwork karna padta hai. You don't have to walk on eggshells just to be yourself. He is a person whom I care about deeply and yes, he is my happy place."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah will be seen next in the Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2, in which she portrays sadhvi Shiva Shakthi. She had launched the teaser of the film at the recently concluded Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The upcoming film is directed by Ashok Teja, who also helmed the first part Odela Railway Station in 2022.

On the other hand, Vijay Varma will be seen next in the romantic drama Ul Jalool Ishq, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sharib Hashmi, and Naseeruddin Shah in the leading roles. The film is directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra under his banner Stage5 Productions.