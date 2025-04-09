Tamannaah Bhatia talked about the widespread public scrutiny of an actor's personal life amid rumoured breakup with Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be soon seen in the upcoming movie Odela 2, has said that actor’s involuntarily sign up for the public scrutiny of their personal and professional lives on public platforms. The actress, who reportedly parted ways from her rumoured beau Vijay Varma, recently spoke with IANS about the widespread scrutiny about her life on both personal and professional fronts, and how there’s no escape for an actor from it. She also shared that the scrutiny doesn’t have an impact on an actor’s job, as they learn and evolve with time to keep the noise at bay and focus on their work.

Tamannaah told IANS, "When you become an actor, you have agreed to scrutiny of your career and your personal life. To be honest, I don’t take anything personally, I just try to put out my perspective in the most honest possible way. People will always have an opinion, and that’s fine. It’s their opinion, and we respect that. Having said that, I don’t take any of it personally, and I feel like the job of an actor is pretty much the same." She further mentioned, "The formats are going to change, technology is going to evolve, we are going to consume cinema and content differently as times move. A creative person’s or an artiste’s job is to make you feel something, I’ll try and do that in every format or genre that I work in."

Tamannaah and Vijay started dating in 2022 and confirmed their relationship around the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023. The two actors shared the screen space for the first time in the Sujoy Ghosh's segment of the anthology Netflix film. They reportedly broke up in early 2025 after more than two years of dating.

Meanwhile, talking about Bhatia's upcoming film Odela 2, it is the sequel of the 2022 crime thriller Odela Railway Station. The upcoming film is helmed by Ashok Teja with the story, screenplay, and dialogues written by Sampath Nandi. The film will release in cinemas on April 17. It also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, and Vamsi among others. (With inputs from IANS)