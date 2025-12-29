Amid breakup buzz with Veer Pahariya after her on-stage kiss with AP Dhillon, Tara Sutaria takes BIG step, shares...

After the viral video showed Tara Sutaria and AP Dhillon apparently kissing each other in front of her boyfriend Vaar Pahariya, the Toxic actress shared photos with the Sky Force actor.

Tara Sutaria made an appearance at singer AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert earlier this week to promote their chartbuster song Thodi Si Daaru. One of the clips from the concert went viral online in which Dhillon was apparently seen kissing Tara and the next few shots in the same clip featured her boyfriend Veer Pahariya feeling uncomfortable with the proximity between the actress and the Punjabi star.

Social media flared up as some netizens criticised Tara for her conduct on stage and expressed sympathy for Veer, while others dismissed it as harmless stage chemistry between Tara and Dhillon. Amid this debate, the Student of the Year 2 actress shared cosy photos with the Sky Force actor and B-Town's bestie Orry on her Instagram last night.

Tara re-shared a candid selfie collage, clicked in an intimate party setting, originally posted by Orry. In the first selfie, Orry is seen posing with Veer. Another image had Orry posing with Tara. She reposted the images on her Instagram Stories and added a sweet note, writing, "Aww my hearts (red heart emojis)," expressing her affection for the people in the frame.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara will next be seen in the much-awaited pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, The Geetu Mohandas directorial is headlined by the KGF star Yash and also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. It will release on March 19 and will clash at the box office with Dhurandhar Part 2.

On the other hand, Veer made his acting debut with the aerial actioner Sky Force in 2025. Based on India's first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, the war drama also featured Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. It was directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. Veer will reportedly be seen next in the dramedy titled Maa Behend with Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri playing the reel-life mother-daughter duo.

