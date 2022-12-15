Amid #BoycottPathaan trend, Shah Rukh Khan set to promote his actioner Pathaan in 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan/File photo

As the controversy around the #BoycottPathaan trend intensifies on social media, Shah Rukh Khan is set to promote his actioner in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France. Though the superstar will not be heading to Qatar to attend the match, he will watch the match from the Jio Cinemas studios.

SRK uploaded a video on his social media handles in which he was seen saying, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam bigadne vala hai. Qatar mein nahi, Jio Cinemas aur Sports 18 ke studio mein, kyunki main aa raha hun December 18 ko FIFA World Cup ka final dekhne. Ho sakta hai meri Wayne Rooney se kuch baatcheet ho jaaye toh ho jaao taiyaar zabardast action ke liye (Get ready as the weather is going to change, not in Qatar but in the studio of Jio Cinemas and Sports 18 because I am coming to watch the FIFA World Cup final on December 18. Maybe, I will also get to talk to Wayne Rooney so get ready for mind-blowing action)".

READ | Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on #BoycottPathaan trend over saffron bikini row in Besharam Rang song



Apart from Shah Rukh, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents SRK as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill. The character details of Deepika and John have been kept secretive by the makers.

The upcoming actioner is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day. Thus, the film will get a long weekend of five days to register a good opening at the box office. Salman Khan will be making a crucial cameo in the film, which is also rumoured to star Hrithik Roshan in the post-credit sequence setting the Yash Raj Films' spy universe combining the central characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War.