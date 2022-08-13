Amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, Kareena Kapoor requests to watch Aamir Khan's film, says 'please don't...'

Kareena Kapoor- Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has opened up to mixed responses from masses and critics. The film opened with mere Rs 12 crores and it is the lowest opening for Aamir in recent times. Soon, after the release, the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is been considered one of the reasons behind the weak business. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor spoke about the cancel culture and stated that one shouldn't be bothered about it as much. Now, Kareena had a moment of self-realisation, and she has requested 'not' to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha.

Recently, while interacting with Siddharth Kannan, the actress stated that social media outrage can't affect the film. She said, "I think it’s only a section of people that are trolling. But genuinely, I think that the love the film is getting is very different. These are just a section of people who are probably on your social media, which is probably like 1%.” Later, she countered her previous take on the boycott and requested people to watch her film. "The fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen." She continued, "It’s been three years, we’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema. People have worked so hard on it; we’ve had 250 people work on this film for two-and-a-half years.”

Even Naga Chaitanya, who made his Bollywood debut with this film talked about the social media outrage. In an interview with Mashable India, Naga Chaitanya was asked if he checks comments about his films. He responded, “I do during the film release but it’s very toxic also out there. It’s mad. But if you learn to filter it out the right way and use it as a tool, it can help you immensely. You are connected to everyone around you. They have direct access to you, which is sometimes good, sometimes not good. So figure out what’s right for you.” Laal Singh Chaddha was released in cinemas with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.