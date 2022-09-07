Amid #BoycottBrahmastra trend, comedian Atul Khatri takes dig at The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri reacts

Vivek Agnihotri- Atul Khatri

Director Vivek Agnihotri and stand-up comedian Atul Khatri got into a Twitter war after the latter mocked Agnihotri's latest blockbuster The Kashmir Files. It all started when Atul took a dig at netizens and people protesting against Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

On his Twitter, Atul wrote, "Rename the movie to Brahmastra Files and all the Bhakts will watch it (laughter emoji)."

Here's Atul's tweet

Rename the movie to Brahmastra Files and all the Bhakts will watch it — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) September 7, 2022

Vivek noticed Khatri's tweet and shared his tweet with his quote. Agnihotri mocked Atul's joke and stated, "Change your name to Atul Santri, you will find employment (laughter emoji)."

Here's Vivek's tweet

Change your name to Atul Santri, you will find employment. https://t.co/Ee0vTVf5FJ September 7, 2022

Earlier, Vivek also expressed his views on Brahmastra and mocked the makers. According to Vivek, the film's director Ayan Mukerji fail to pronounce Brahmastra properly. While speaking to Kushal Mehra, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can't even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems.”

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files broke many box office records. It featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles. On the other side, Brahmastra will release in cinemas this Friday, September 9. Earlier, it was reported that the Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has brought some relief to Bollywood. The advance booking of the film has opened up on a high note, and it has brought some solace in the dull phase of Bollywood.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the advance booking status with a tweet that stated, "'BRAHMĀSTRA': ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS... Finally, some relief for the industry... Received #Brahmāstra *day-wise data* [advance booking] of *a leading multiplex chain." He further shared tweets mentioning the ticket count and wrote, "Observations.. Tickets sold: 11,558 [veryyy positive start, since advance opened at select locations only]. Fri contribution is 63% of the total ticket sales, followed by Sat [25%] and Sun [12%]."