Amid #BoycottBrahmastra trend, Alia Bhatt says 'I got into IIT' as she promotes film at IIT Bombay

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy promoting Brahmastra which will hit the theatres on September 9. Recently, Alia Bhatt reached IIT Bombay to promote her film. She later shared her photo from the institution with a thankful note.

Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a beige shirt and denim bellbottoms. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!! thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour). 9th September — Brahmastra.”

Take a look:

Days ahead of the release of Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and #BoycottBrahmastra are trending on Twitter not for the right reason. Ahead of the release of her upcoming film alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is facing the ire of netizens as the latter have taken offense against her recent statement and in response started trending the 'boycott' hashtag on Twitter once again.

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt, in an interview, said that "if you don't like me, don't watch me", which has triggered anger amongst netizens. Soon after, netizens trended #boycottaliabhatt #boycottbrahmastra and #boycottbollywood.

For the unversed, during a conversation with Mid-Day, Alia Bhatt talked about star kids. One being asked about trolling, Alia Bhatt replied, "I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I delivered a film like Gangubai. So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing!"

"I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do [anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy," Alia added.