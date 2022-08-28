Amid #BoycottBollywood trend, Delhi Crime star Shefali Shah says 'hating anyone is energy wasted'

Credit: Shefali Shah/Instagram

The Delhi Crime 2 actress Shefali Shah, who recently appeared in Alia Bhatt’s film The Darlings, is one of the best actresses in Bollywood. The actress appeared in films including Monsoon Wedding, Waqt: The Race Against Time, and Dil Dhadakne Do.

The actress has now talked about the popular #BoycottBollywood trend while speaking to Bollywood Life. As per the portal, The Delhi Crime actress said that she doesn’t understand that hate as this is nothing. She mentioned, “it takes a lot of effort to hate. In her opinion, hate in any form and to anyone, not only Bollywood celebs, is energy wasted in the wrong direction, and the effort could be better spent elsewhere for far more constructive work.”

Earlier, in a recent interview with India Today, the actress opened up about the #boycott culture which has affected movies like Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Taapsee Pannu, and Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaara.

For the unversed, netizens are boycotting Bollywood films these days. Aamir Khan’s starrer was boycotted due to the actor’s controversial statements in the past. While talking about the same, Shefali said, “It's a trend. I don't think it's long-lasting.”

When the interviewer said Bollywood ‘might be nearing its end’, the actress stated, “Really! I don't think it's possible. The film is a culture like cricket. It can't die...it can't. People have their point of views, they have their opinions, but there is also a lot of love and appreciation that we get. I think we should just take it in our stride and just say 'we tried' and we move on.”

Meanwhile, Vijay, who was in Delhi on Monday, to promote his film Liger, said, “With Liger we expected a bit of drama...but we'll fight. We've put our heart into making this film. And I believe that I am correct. I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn't fear, and now after having achieved something, I don't think there needs to be any fear even now.”

He concluded saying, "Maa ka aashirwaad hai, Logon ka pyaar hai, Bhagwaan ka haath hai, andar aag hai, Kaun rokenge dekh lenge!"