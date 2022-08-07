Amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, Aamir Khan's film to become biggest opener of 2022?

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha may have landed into the boycott controversy. However, it seems like this online bashing and hatred didn't affect the box office business. If we believe in early trends, then Laal Singh Chaddha will be the biggest opener of 2022. Till now, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has maintained the record of collecting the highest opening day with Rs 14.11 crores. However, trade analysts believe that LSC will beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office.

As per the tweet of Sumit Kadel, he confirmed that the advance booking of LSC is on fire, especially in metro cities. He wrote on Twitter, "#LaalSinghChaddha has a good chance of emerging HIGHEST opener for a hindi film in 2022.. Advance booking is quite good & would escalate further before the release.. #AamirKhan."

Here's the tweet

#LaalSinghChaddha has a good chance of emerging HIGHEST opener for a hindi film in 2022.. Advance booking is quite good & would escalate further before the release.. #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/TXhJD54uJf — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 7, 2022

As per Box Office India, Aamir Khan's film, "#LaalSinghChaddha has seen a good advance booking Delhi being the best. Should get an advance of 8 cr+ nett & maybe even become the first Bollywood movie to cross 10 cr nett advance post pandemic. #AamirKhan."

Here's the tweet

#LaalSinghChaddha has seen a good advance booking Delhi being the best. Should get an advance of 8 cr+ nett & maybe even become the first Bollywood movie to cross 10 cr nett advance post pandemic. #AamirKhan — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) August 7, 2022

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, releasing on August 11, has been creating a buzz for various reasons. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is the number 1 trend on social media these days, social media users have decided not to the movie which is the remake of Tom Hank’s iconic film Forrest Gump.

Netizens are upset with the superstar Aamir Khan whose films have always created history at the box office. Aamir’s old statement is going viral on the internet which is one of the reasons why netizens have decided to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. Another reason is that Punjabis feel Aamir Khan has not done justice to the language in the film.

Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in the film. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the hate and criticism that the film is receiving. He said, “I am not the best judge of that. To be honest, I am not too familiar with the language. But, all the doubts that have been thrown at the film on the basis of the content that they have read so far will be erased once they watch the film, once you get immersed in the film and get immersed with Laal.” The movie will release in cinemas on 11 August.