Read on to know why #BoycottSitaareZameenPar started trending online after the trailer released and how Aamir Khan Productions reacted to the negativity. Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to release in cinemas on June 20.

Ever since the trailer for Aamir Khan's next film Sitaare Zameen Par was released earlier this week, the film has been facing boycott calls on social media. The netizens have slammed the actor for his delayed reaction to Operation Sindoor - a major strike by the Indian Armed Forces targeting terror groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Just few hours before the launch of the Sitaare Zameen Par trailer, Aamir Khan Productions had shared a message on its social media handles that read, "Salute to the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces for their courage, bravery, and unwavering commitment to the security of our nation. Thank you to the Honourable Prime Minister for his leadership and determination. Jai Hind."

People questioned the Rang De Basanti actor's long silence on the matter and criticised the timing of his post, suggesting it was conveniently aligned with his film’s promotions. And hence, began the #BoycottSitaareZameenPar trend on social media. Amid these boycott calls, Aamir Khan Productions has taken a big step and changes its display picture on all social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook, to the picture of an Indian tricolour flag. As the netizens noticed this change, they called it "damage control" and made comments such as "People wanting to boycott will not change their minds, why’re they trying to damage control", and "Aamir's being boycotted online so clearly, he did it as damage control."





Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy film Campeones, which was even remade in Hollywood as Champions in 2023. The Aamir Khan film is directed by RS Prasanna, who had helmed the 2017 romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 emotional drama Taare Zameen Par, which is the only film helmed by Khan in his career till now. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on June 20.

READ | 3 lakh people were used for one scene in this film, Indian Government was also one of the producers, movie made Guinness World Record for...