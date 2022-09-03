Amid #BoycottBrahmastra trend, netizens request SS Rajamouli to not promote Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's film

Credit: File photo

Hindi films, these days, are suffering at the box office due to the Boycott Bollywood trend. Recent releases including Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Raksha Bandhan featuring Akshay Kumar, and Dobaaraa featuring Taapsee failed to impress netizens.

Now Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, will be released on September 9. The cast of the film is trying their best to make it a super hit film. RRR director SS Rajamouli is also promoting the film. On Friday, he was seen at the film’s promotional event in Hyderabad.

Rajamouli also shares the details about Brahmastra on social media and asks his fans to watch the film. However, a section of people who are boycotting the film has requested the RRR director to not promote Brahmastra.

Brahmāstra is one of its kind film in the Indian Cinema. After travelling with #BRAHMASTRA for the past 9 years, Ayan is finally bringing it on to the big screens on September 9th. pic.twitter.com/xxXDK1UqtX — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 1, 2022

One of them wrote, “But why he is supporting Bollywood movies?? We love him nd He should keep distancing from Gutter wood.” The second one said, “Sir you shouldn't associate with this movie. I know you did to keep the heart of Karan Johar.” The third person wrote, “I wish every actor and directors had supported and presented RRR the same way you are presenting this film.”

The fourth one commented, “Sir pls don't support #Brahmastra. These #Bollywood people are just using your popularity. #KaranJohar is mafia of this industry always made fun of #SouthIndian cinema and stars and never allowed to give them screens in #Hindi belt. #boycottbrahmashtra.”

The fifth one commented, “Sayad His freedom of choosing movies ...I hope. He will soon realise the consequences of promoting bollywood movies.” The sixth person wrote, “Sir you're one of my fav director and will always be but plzzz don't get involved with these hypocrite people they will let u down don't trust them apne fayde ke liye apne baad ko bhi bechde ye Bollywood wale.”

Another said, “dont do it ssr please ,look at rrr pre release time march month ,no one supported your movie in hindi belt .rrr is underrated and it should have collected more than 1500cr ,only because of mumbai mafia it got slow start slow openings.”

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Sir,We do have a Great Respect for u & ur Work.U r an Amazing person & a Great Director,U made us feel proud through ur films at world arena with great display of our great culture. Plz don't promote Bollywood as they wanted to use you for their promotion only. U know it better.”

Brahmastra, bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli will present the film in all the South Indian languages.