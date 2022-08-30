Search icon
Amid Boycott Bollywood trend, Shah Rukh Khan saying 'actors should respect audience' in old video goes viral

Amid the #BoycottBollywood trend, the old video of Shah Rukh Khan from the 2016 press conference has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

Amid Boycott Bollywood trend, Shah Rukh Khan saying 'actors should respect audience' in old video goes viral
Credit: File photo

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors, he has a huge fan following across the world. People love SRK for so many reasons, the actor respects the audience of his fans. SRK once stated that 'actors should respect the audience' as they understand everything. It seems that he already knew the future as the whole Hindi film industry is suffering from the new Boycott Bollywood trend these days.

Recently, films including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday’s Liger have suffered at the box office due this #BoycottBollywood trend. Netizens have decided to boycott Bollywood films because of their attitude, religious content which hurts the audience, arrogance, and nepotism in the industry.

Amid the #BoycottBollywood trend, the old video of Shah Rukh Khan from the 2016 press conference has gone viral. In the clip, he can be heard saying, “After working for so many years on film stories, with film people (celebrities), people who are watching films matter. As you wake up in the morning you should have respect for them (audience) and not look down upon them saying the audience is silly they don’t understand my films, I think they understand everything. One should respect their work. I am shy, I don’t have sense of extra confidence, I take help of people who are backstage. I prepare a lot when I am on stage and I don’t always get it right.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his big Bollywood comeback after four years from an action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is among the most awaited films and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Makers recently unveiled the motion poster of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the film, which got positive feedback from the netizens. Apart from that, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

