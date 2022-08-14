Search icon
Amid #BoycottAliaBhatt trend, Darlings gets over 10 million viewing hours within 3 days

Alia Bhatt's film Darlings, which also stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, is in the top 10 list in 16 countries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Credit: File photo

Alia Bhatt’s film Darlings was released when #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottVollywood were tending on social media. The film, which also stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, is in the top 10 list in 16 countries.

As per a Zee News report, with more than 10 million viewing hours, Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings has the highest global opening for an original Indian film (non-English).  Director Jasmeet K Reen stated, "Seeing our labour of love, Darlings being received so well by audiences across the world, is truly heart-warming. As a filmmaker, it's great to see that Darlings has a platform to be watched and loved by viewers around the world with the click of a button and to be trending globally on Netflix just in the opening week feels surreal! It's truly a wonderful and fulfilling feeling to see this story resonate with viewers globally and I can't wait to see how more people receive it in the coming days!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt said, "Darlings has always been a unique and special film for me, and as soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be involved-not just as an actor, but also in a bigger way-in bringing these different stories to the audience and I'm glad Netflix is where it lives. I am overjoyed by the overwhelmingly good response to my debut production and I can't wait to watch the marvels this movie will continue to perform. It's incredible to see that the film has a global audience with Netflix and with it trending in the top 10 in 16 countries across the globe just in the opening week is incredible!"

Helmed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is a dark comedy centred around the marriage of Alia and Vijay. The story is a powerful take on domestic abuse and revolves around Alia Bhatt's retaliation after facing abuse at the hands of her husband Humza (Vijay).

 

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at the age of 62
