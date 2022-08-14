Amid #BoycottAliaBhatt trend, Darlings gets over 10 million viewing hours within 3 days

Credit: File photo

Alia Bhatt’s film Darlings was released when #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottVollywood were tending on social media. The film, which also stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, is in the top 10 list in 16 countries.

As per a Zee News report, with more than 10 million viewing hours, Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings has the highest global opening for an original Indian film (non-English). Director Jasmeet K Reen stated, "Seeing our labour of love, Darlings being received so well by audiences across the world, is truly heart-warming. As a filmmaker, it's great to see that Darlings has a platform to be watched and loved by viewers around the world with the click of a button and to be trending globally on Netflix just in the opening week feels surreal! It's truly a wonderful and fulfilling feeling to see this story resonate with viewers globally and I can't wait to see how more people receive it in the coming days!"

Alia Bhatt said, "Darlings has always been a unique and special film for me, and as soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be involved-not just as an actor, but also in a bigger way-in bringing these different stories to the audience and I'm glad Netflix is where it lives. I am overjoyed by the overwhelmingly good response to my debut production and I can't wait to watch the marvels this movie will continue to perform. It's incredible to see that the film has a global audience with Netflix and with it trending in the top 10 in 16 countries across the globe just in the opening week is incredible!"

Helmed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is a dark comedy centred around the marriage of Alia and Vijay. The story is a powerful take on domestic abuse and revolves around Alia Bhatt's retaliation after facing abuse at the hands of her husband Humza (Vijay).