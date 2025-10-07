Amid Bihar Elections 2025 buzz, can you guess 'State Icon' Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood song from Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film? Not Drishyam, but..

As Bihar is gearing up for the biggest state elections, let's learn more about 'State Icon', folk singer Maithili Thakur, and her only Bollywood project, featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu

The state of Bihar is gearing up for the assembly elections, and amid the biggest political battle, folk singer Maithili Thakur is making headlines for the rumours of venturing into politics with the upcoming elections. Although there has been no official clarity on Maithili's political stint, her singing career continues to impress the masses and classes across the globe. For the unversed, Maithili is also awarded as the 'State Icon' from the Bihar Election Commission, which further adds more weightage to her political debut speculations. Let's learn more about her. Do you know that the 25-year-old musical artiste has done only one Hindi film? Read on to know more.

Who is Maithili Thakur?

Hailing from Bihar in Madhubani district, Maithili, along with her two brothers, was trained in folk, Hindustani classical music, harmonium and tabla by their grandfather and father. She has crooned traditional folk songs of Bihar in Maithili, Bhojpuri and Hindi.

The Sangeet Natak Academy awarded Thakur, who has training in Indian classical and folk music, got the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in recognition of her contributions to Bihar folk music in 2021. Owing to her popularity and impact, Maithili Thakur was named the 'State Icon' of Bihar by the Election Commission, which further emphasised her recognition as the state cultural ambassador.

When Maithili Thakur decided not to sing in any Bollywood film

The young singer is loved on Instagram and YouTube for her videos and songs. However, did you know that there was a phase in her life when she decided not to sing for any Bollywood film? Yes! Maithili once said that she'll never sing a song for a Hindi movie after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Four years after Sushant's death, Maithili did her first and till now the only Bollywood project.

Maithili Thakur's only Bollywood film

It is noteworthy that Maithili's Bollywood debut song was composed by Oscar-winning RRR composer MM Keeravani. The song Maithili sang was Kisi Roz from the 2024 film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Jimmy Shergill-starrer romantic drama, directed by Neeraj Panday, is the only Bollywood title in Maithili's discography. Another feature about Kisi Roz is that, while the movie features Maithili's version, MM Keeravani crearted another version of the song in his own voice, which is feautured in movie's jukebox.