Shilpa Shetty's old video saying 'Kartik Aaryan reminds me of Akshay Kumar' goes viral on social media.

Kartik Aaryan is currently winning hearts with his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While the franchise was started by Akshay Kumar, Kartik is taking it forward successfully. Amid this, Shilpa Shetty's old video saying 'Kartik Aaryan reminds her of Akshay Kumar' goes viral.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon graced the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3 for the promotion of their movie Luka Chuppi. Shilpa said, "Zayada hi chal raha hai inka har jagah (he is being talked about everywhere)." She then added, "He is reminding me alot of someone. KA reminds me of AK. Haa matlab the younger Akshay Kumar. Pandhra saal pehle waala Akshay Kumar." Kriti Sanon then added, "That's a huge compliment for him." To this, Shilpa added, "He has the same charm that Akshay used to have."

While Kartik Aaryan was left blushing over the comment, netizens had a mixed reaction to it. One of the comments read, "No one can take khiladi's place." Another user commented, "I don't know about Bhool bhulaiya 2 but nobody can beat Akshay Kumar's expression in bhool bhulaiya 1." Another said, "I'm also a big fan of Kartik Aryan but no one can take the place of Khiladi."

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar were the most talked about couples of 90s. They were rumoured to be dating but the two eventually parted ways. Yet, even after their breakup, Akshay and Shilpa have maintained a cordial friendship.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though the move of the makers sparked debate online, the film turned out to be a huge success at the box office. Now, the third part of the franchise, which also stars Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan is having its dream run at the box office and has already crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. It is set to become the biggest hit ever for three main leads of the film.

