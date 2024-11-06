The nostalgia factor is working big in Bollywood, and that's why Akshay Kumar has bought the rights to his 2006 comedy blockbuster, and he's making a sequel of it with the OG cast, including him, Paresh Rawal, and Govinda.

Franchise movies and nostalgia-driven films are earning truckloads of money. The ongoing success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and last year's Gadar 2 has given confidence to filmmakers and actors to bring back their iconic blockbusters and turn them into franchises. Now, as per the latest media report, Akshay Kumar is planning to make a sequel to his blockbuster comedy Bhagam Bhag with the OG cast ie Paresh Rawal and Govinda.

As Pinkvilla reported, Akshay Kumar has acquired the rights of Bhagam Bhag from Shemaroo, and now he's planning to make a sequel of the film and has already hired a fresh pair of writers on board for the script. If all goes as planned, Bhagam Bhag will go on floors at 2025 year-end. The portal quotes a source closer to the development, who stated, "Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag & Garam Masala are three of the most special films for Akshay Kumar and he has already sorted out the franchise rights for Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag. Akshay has acquired the rights of this Priyadarshan-directed comic caper, and has put the sequel in the writing stage with a fresh set of writers."

Watch a comedy scene from Bhagam Bhag

The source also commented on the reunion of the OG cast saying that the three comic legends in the same film will be a treat for the cinema-going audience. The idea is to crack a script that does justice to the legacy of their work in the past. Reportedly, the scripting work has started, as the basic plot idea of Bhagam Bhag 2 is already in place. "Akshay will be collaborating with another producer on the film and the details have been kept under wraps for now," the source added.

About Bhagam Bhag

The 2006 comedy was directed by Priyadarshan and it was a laugh riot, giving perfect re-launch to Govinda. The movie starred Akshay, Govinda, and Paresh in the main leads, along with Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Shakti Kapoor and others in key roles. For the unversed, Akshay has an interesting lineup of movies for 2025, including Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, and Bhooth Bangla.

