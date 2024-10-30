Kartik Aaryan dropped a quirky video announcing the commencement of advance booking for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and slightly played his move against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

The Diwali clash between Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is just getting intense with each passing day. Ahead of the mega release on November 1, Kartik dropped a quirky video, announcing the commencement of advance booking.

Kartik shared the news of advance booking open in his Rooh Baba style. The announcement came with a humorous twist. In the video, Rooh Baba offers a solution to calm down Manjulika aka Vidya Balan by offering her sikanji or by booking tickets for their upcoming film. Owing to the big clash in cinemas, Kartik makes sure to say, "Bhaari maatra mein tickets book kare." The actor shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, "प्रिय दर्शकों ADVANCE BOOKING OPEN NOW ! Jald se jald BHAARI MAATRA mein TICKETS book karein और #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 का अपार आनंद उठाएं | #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in cinemas this Friday!" He further certifies the clash, by adding "YehDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaWali."

The quirky video impressed Kartik fans and other netizens. An internet user wrote, "Promotion karna koi kartik se seekhe." Another internet user wrote, "Gonna set a new definition of BLOCKBUSTER this year Box office collection will be huge and will win million of hearts." One of the netizens wrote, "Finally the time has come which we all were eagerly waiting for to see the magic of Rooh Baba on the big screen We are all set to watch the first day first show."

Singham Again set new records?

Earlier on Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that Singham Again will have the biggest Bollywood release in Australia, Fiji, and New Zealand. Rohit Shetty's directorial has also become the first film to be screened in a drive-in cinema in Sydney.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the iconic horror-comedy franchise. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Singham Again stars a huge ensamble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles.

