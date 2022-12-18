Amid Besharam Rang controversy, Shah Rukh Khan calls Pathaan 'very patriotic but..'

File photo

Shah Rukh Khan, who is getting ready for the premiere of his new movie Pathaan, took some time to respond to Twitter questions from fans. He tweeted on Saturday night, "Come all, let's have a 15-minute #AskSRK. Then, work beckons". In the midst of the continuing controversy over his film song, Besharam Rang, he held a rare ask-me-anything session.

Replying to a fan’s now-deleted tweet, SRK wrote, “#Pathaan is also very patriotic..but in an action way,”

One of his fans asked the superstar to predict the first day collections of Pathaan as they wrote, "What's your prediction for the first day of PATHAAN? #Asksrk".

He replied "I am not in the business of predictions. I am in the business of entertaining you and making u smile."

Pathaan also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the key roles in addition to Shah Rukh Khan. After their previous three successful excursions, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express, the forthcoming action movie casts SRK and Deepika together for the fourth time.

Pathaan will include Salman Khan in a pivotal appearance, and Tiger 3, which will be released on Diwali the following year, will feature SRK in a pivotal cameo too. Additionally, there are rumours that Hrithik Roshan will appear in the post-credits scene, which will introduce the main characters from Pathaan, Tiger, and War into Yash Raj Films' spy universe.

Siddharth Anand, who three years ago helmed War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor, helms Pathaan. Anand's upcoming action movie, Fighter, is anticipated to be India's first aerial action movie after Pathaan. Fighter, starring Hrithik and Deepika, will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Also read: Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film shoot disrupted in Jabalpur amid saffron bikini row over Pathaan song Besharam Rang

Talking about Pathaan, since the release of the trailer and the first song, Besharam Rang, the movie has had significant social media buzz, which has greatly increased interest among moviegoers. The movie is scheduled to open in theatres on January 25, one day before Republic Day.