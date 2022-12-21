Prabhas celebrates Adipurush director Om Raut's birthday, shunned differences rumours by saying 'can't wait for...'

Prabhas has again shunned the rumours of him being miffed with director Om Raut for Adipurush.

The teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush might have not impressed the audience. But all is well between the lead star and director Om Raut.Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior director turned 41, and he got a sweet birthday message from his on-screen Ram.

Prabhas celebrated Om Raut's birthday with a special message on his Instagram. Baahubali star shared a photo of Om from the Adipurush's sets and wrote, "Happy birthday darling @omraut! Have a wonderful day. Can't wait for the world to witness your magic with #Adipurush."

Here's the post

Recently, Om was spotted attending the special screening of the latest global juggernaut Avatar: The Way of Water. The biggest Bollywood names graced the screening. Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari, Madhur Bhandarkar, Aanand L Rai and were among the attendees. After watching the film, Om shared his response. In a video shared by 20th Century Fox, Om shared his review of the film, and said, "I think it's a phenomenal experience watching this film, especially in IMAX 3D." Even Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari called it a "visual treat."

As soon as the video got surfaced, netizens started trolling Om Raut for commenting on Avatar. The Tanhaji director's upcoming film Adipurush met with an unfavourable response. The first teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer irked netizens, and they have the VFX outlandish. Thus, social media users found Om Raut's views on Avatar 2 funny. A user stated that Avatar 2 could be the reason why Adipurush is currently being reshot, "The reason why om started to reshoot Adipursh." Another user wrote, "seeing om raut saying its visuals are mind-blowing makes me cry."

Earlier, Adipurush was slated to release on January 13, 2023. But the film is pushed for additional VFX work. The Ramayana's cinematic adaptation will now release in June 2023.