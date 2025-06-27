As Dilit Dosanjh-starrer Sardaar Ji 3 has released overseas, Neeru Bajwa has deleted all posts related to the film from her Instagram. She has reportedly also unfollowed Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the leading roles, the Punjabi horror comedy Sardaar Ji 3 has finally released in the theatres on June 27. The producers have chosen to not release the film in India and only release it in the overseas territories after facing huge backlash for casting Pakistani star in the film in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack. The producers have clarified that Sardaar Ji 3 have shot well before the current tensions between India and Pakistan, and Diljit Dosanjh has decided to stand with the producers.

Amid this controversy, Neeru Bajwa took a big step on Thursday, June 26, a day ahead of its release as she removed all the posts related to Sardaar Ji from her Instagram handle. A Reddit post also claimed that the Proper Patola actress unfollowed Hania Aamir from Instagram. However, it's uncertain whether she followed the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress in the first place.

Meanwhile, Neeru Bajwa is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Ajay Devgn-led Son of Sardaar 2, which releases in cinemas on July 25. The Vijay Kumar Arora directorial, which is the spiritual sequel of the 2012 action comedy Son of Sardaar, also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, and Mukul Dev (in his final film appearance after his death in May 2025).

Coming back to Sardaar Ji 3, it is directed by Amar Hundal and produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu of White Hill Studios alongside Story Time Productions. It is the third installment in the Sardaar Ji franchise after the first two films released in 2012 and 2015. While Sardaar Ji became one of the highest-grossing Punjabi films, Sardaar Ji 2 did average business at the box office.

