Amid Awarapan 2's success, Emraan Hashmi's wife Parveen pens emotional note on his 'dedication, paitiece, faith', despite 'hearbreaks, disappointments'

Parveen penned a long, heartfelt note on Emraan Hashmi's scoring the much-deserved success with Awarapan 2, lauding his dedication and never-give-up attitude, despite the constant failures.

Awarapan 2 has become Emraan Hashmi's first hit in 14 years, and even his biggest film of his career. Amid the success, Emraan's wife, Parveen, shared her emotions and penned down a long, heartfelt note, denoting his 23-year career and his relentless attempt to continue working, despite the lows. On Instagram, Parveen shared a carousel post with photos of Emraan's debut film, Footpath, and Awarapan 2.

There were Fridays that brought highs and disappointment: Parveen

In the long note, Parveen rejoiced that Emraan got his biggest success after going through highs and lows, working relentlessly for 23 years. She wrote, "It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today. 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!! There were Fridays that brought incredible highs, and there were Fridays that brought heartbreak and disappointment, but he never allowed any of it to stop him from moving forward. He kept showing up, kept working, and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday! Inshallah."

Parveen on Emraan's reaction after Awarapan 2's success

Parveen lauded Emraan's grounded nature and revealed that even Awarapan 2's success didn't change him. She wrote, "I have watched him put his heart and soul into all his projects. And now even with these incredible numbers and all this love pouring in, people around me keep asking, ‘How is he still so grounded and so calm?’ This is what makes him different."

Here's Parveen's Insta post on Emraan Hashmi

Parveen on Emraan's dedication to craft

Parveen also quoted a dialogue from The Ba**ds of Bollywood, "And maybe that's why this line, ‘Aakha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf,’ resonates so deeply with the industry and his fans. I've seen what goes on behind the scenes every single day... studying his scripts, learning his dialogues (some of them in Telugu), practising scenes behind closed doors, eating right, exercising, and taking care of himself. These were just some of the things he did every single day, religiously. Nothing would break his routine, not even on holidays!! We all know this very well. And today, looking at all the love and the response he's getting, I couldn't be more grateful and thankful for this day. He truly deserves it!! And this is coming from someone who has probably been his biggest critic,” she added.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee reveals BIGGEST REGRET of life, massive guilt of not spending more than 10 days with THIS person: 'In race to achieve...'

Mrs Emraan Hashmi concluded the post stating that she's incredibly proud. Parveen motivated her followers, "Never give up on your dreams guys. Stay focused, stay disciplined, just keep looking at the bigger picture and enjoy the journey."