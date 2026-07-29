Amid Assam floods, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap extend help to affected state by taking THIS major step

As the people of Assam are battling the fury of nature, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, have gone a step ahead and fulfilled their duty as humanitarians.

The July 2026 Assam floods have become one of the state's worst deluge crises in decades. Triggered by sudden, unprecedented cloudbursts and extreme rainfall along the hilly borders of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, the crisis has caused catastrophe, primarily destroying Upper Assam regions that are historically less prone to such extreme flooding. Amid the devastating fury of nature, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his talented entrepreneur wife, Tahira Kashyap, decided to step forward and contribute to the people.

Here's how Ayushmann and Tahira are helping people of Assam

Ayushmann and Tahira have extended support to Assam's flood relief initiatives and even made a hefty donation to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Their contribution will provide major support in relief and rehabilitation for families affected by the ongoing disaster in the state.

Ayushmann and Tahira wanted to do their bit to stand in solidarity with the people of Assam during this challenging time. As Assam continues its recovery, Ayushmann and Tahira hope their contribution will help strengthen relief efforts on the ground and inspire more people to come forward and support those rebuilding their lives.

The humanitarian side of the power couple

This is not the first time the couple has stepped forward in times of crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they donated to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund and supported Gulmeher, a Delhi-based organisation working towards empowering women waste-pickers and improving the lives of their families. For the unversed, Ayushmann also advocates for children's rights, education and well-being by serving as the UNICEF India National Ambassador.

The hat trick of Ayushmann Khurrana's releases

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in the rom-com Pati Patni aur Woh Do. Next, he'll be seen in Udta Teer, followed by the third release, Prem Dhan Mol Liya. This film will mark Khurrana's first collaboration with master director Sooraj Barjatya. Udta Teer will release in cinemas on September 11. Prem Dhan Mol Liya will arrive in cinemas on November 27, 2026.