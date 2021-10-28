Amid Aryan Khan's arrest, BTS photos from Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali ad goes viral

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as ‘Baadshah’ of the Indian film industry, is going through a tough time ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case in Mumbai. However, we all have seen how SRK conquered the hearts of people across the world with his talent, hard work, and dedication. And amid his son's arrest, his fans can't stop praising him for his recent ad. The latest Diwali advertisement by an FMCG company features SRK talking about small businesses being affected due to the coronavirus pandemic and how we must all support them at this difficult hour. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention is Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in the ad. In the video, King Khan can be seen turning into a brand ambassador for various local brands. He can be heard requesting the viewers to buy clothes, shoes, sweets, gadgets, etc. from small stores. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the behind-the-scene pictures from the ad shoot on Instagram and the pictures are now going viral.

The BTS photos from SRK's shoot have taken over the social media space by storm and netizens can’t stop praising the Bollywood superstar for not quitting and carrying on with his usual business, spreading love and cheer, amid all the personal chaos. A number of fans commented on the post. One Instagram user wrote, “Wow nice! Love this actor SRK. Faithful husband to Gauri Khan although he is a Global Icon. Role Model! These days you cannot find good ‘ACTORS’ like him. He is brilliant in his acting.”

Another one wrote, “They teaches us that lots of problems come in the life but we need to attract positive around us.. @iamsrk,” while another commented, “Strongest Man ever seen.” Another fan mentioned, “Can’t even imagine how much pain he is in now… He doesn’t deserve this at all. Work hard like anything, provided everything to his family…money, big house, a palace rather, foreign edu… and now he faces this humiliation.”

One of his fans claimed that SRK is a ‘very kind-hearted down to earth person’. She wrote, “I met him personally when he came to San Francisco. He’s a very kind-hearted down to earth person. My mother almost fell down and he helped her up at an event. Kind human being and very respectful.”

On the personal front, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the team of Narcotics Control Bureau sleuths in the drug raid on a cruise ship on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far.