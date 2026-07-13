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Amid Anupam Kher's brutal trolling, Naseeruddin Shah's old statement of calling The Kashmir Files actor 'joker, sycophantic' goes viral, netizens react

Amid Anupam Kher getting brutally trolled for his statement on the Ram Mandir donation scam, Naseeruddin Shah's old statement on The Kashmir Files actor has gone viral.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 04:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amid Anupam Kher's brutal trolling, Naseeruddin Shah's old statement of calling The Kashmir Files actor 'joker, sycophantic' goes viral, netizens react
Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher (Image source: IMDb, Twitter)
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Actor Anupam Kher is currently facing brickbats for making the big statement about the Ram Mandir donation theft, calling it a 'minor thing' compared to what Mughal leaders did to India over the years. Amid the trolling, Naseeruddin Shah's old statement about Kher has resurfaced and gone viral all over again. For the unversed, Naseer and Kher have worked in A Wednesday. Over the years, they have been cordial to each other, but in an interview in January 2020. Shah commented on Kher's vocal support for the BJP government. 

Anupam Kher is a joker and sycophant

During the conversation with The Wire, Shah blatantly called him a clown and even commented on his blood. He said, “Someone like  Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He’s a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It’s in his blood. He can’t help it." Shah's 6-year-old statement on Kher has again sparked the netizens, and they're trolling The Kashmir Files actor left, right, and centre. 

Watch Shah calling Kher joker

Netizens on Naseeruddin Shah's comment about Kher

On the post, several netizens shared their thoughts, with many in agreement, and others defending Kher and slamming Shah. A netizen wrote, "I agree with Naseerji." Another netizen slammed Naseer and wrote, "This overrated clown thinks he’s a bigger actor than Amitabh Bachchan." One of the netizens wrote, "Without Naseeruddin saying this, everyone already knew that Anupam shouldn't be taken seriously. Just ignore his farts." 

When Anupam Kher hit back at Naseeruddin Shah

Soon after Shah's comment on Kher, the latter also decided to hit back. He recorded a video and alleged that Shah was consuming intoxicants and being a frustrated artiste who criticised the biggest of stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, and Shah Rukh Khan. Kher emphasised that when he can slam the superstars, then his statement shouldn't be taken seriously or into consideration. 

Watch Kher's reply to Shah's statement

On the work front, Naseeruddin was last seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga and Made in India: The Titan Story. Kher will be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, scheduled for August 2026.

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