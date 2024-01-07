Headlines

Amid Animal's criticism, Tota Roy Chowdhury supports Ranbir, Sandeep's film: 'There are portions I don't agree but...'

Amid Animal's criticism, Tota Roy Chowdhury supports Ranbir, Sandeep's film: 'There are portions I don't agree but...'

Delhi govt withdraws order extending winter vacations in schools

Meet man who borrowed money to start work, now runs Rs 6100 crore company, his business is...

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni seen smoking hookah, video goes viral

‘If I had my time again…': David Warner reflects on career and reputation after playing final Test at SCG

Sriram Raghavan films ranked from best to worst

Meet Sakshi, stunning sister of India’s star wicketkeeper-batter

Diabetes: 5 low glycemic millets to maintain insulin levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Amid Animal's criticism, Tota Roy Chowdhury supports Ranbir, Sandeep's film: 'There are portions I don't agree but...'

In the exclusive conversation, Tota Roy Chowdhury specified that he may not agree with a few scenes in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, but he won't tell a filmmaker 'aapne galat kiya hai'. That's dictatorial according to him.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 06:42 AM IST

Image source: Instagram, file photo
Ranbir Kapoor's latest blockbuster Animal is easily the most debatable movie of 2023. Despite record-breaking collections, the movie has a fair share of criticism. After several celebs expressed their views on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, actor Tota Roy Chowdhury commented on Animal's success and criticism. 

During his interaction with DNA, when Tota Roy was asked about his take on Animal being criticised for its narrative and controversial depiction of alpha males, he said, "As a viewer when I go to watch a film, I say 'I've liked it or I have not liked it'. I have never said 'Yeh karna chahiye. Yeh hona chahiye. Yeh sahi aur yeh galat'. I'm not saying that. Who am I to speak on behalf of others? And certainly, who am I to tell others how to make a film, and what to make as a film? That's dictatorial. This isn't the right way. I can put across my views in a very civil way. But I can't tell a filmmaker 'aapne galat kiya hai'. This is not what it should be. " 

Tota Roy's reaction to Animal

Tota Roy has seen the film, and he shared his views about Animal, "There are some portions I do not agree with, but there are some scenes that shook me. Some scenes were brilliantly put across. The actors have done a brilliant job. Overall, I can understand why it has done such kind of business."  

Tota Roy said Animal should be appreciated for...

The actor supported the team Animal, and lauded them for bringing such huge numbers, "If a movie does such kind of numbers, then it is certain that a huge audience has watched the film, It has struck a cord. and that should also be appreciated. While we are dissing the film and criticising it, this fact of a movie bringing such numbers should also be appreciated."  

Tota Roy supported Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Tota also supported Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and said Animal is his vision, "Many people have problems with the subject and depiction of women. I can understand that. But we can have civil debate about it. What we can't or shouldn't say is how a filmmaker should approach his film. Now that's dictatorial. As a member of the creative fraternity, I support the film, because, tomorrow somebody will tell me 'Nahi Rocky aur Rani toh aisi banni chahiye thi.' That's not the way." At last, Tota Roy added, "A lot of things have been said about Animal. Some good, some very bad. But my thought about this is a film is the director's prerogative, and nobody else's."  

Tota Roy on the work front

On the work front, Tota was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This year he starred in a new courtroom drama series, Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo. In the new series, based on true incidents, Tota played the challenging role of a lawyer. Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo is currently streaming on Hoichoi. 

