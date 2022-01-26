Amid 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' row, Kartik Aaryan's old video dancing to Allu Arjun's 'Buttabomma' goes viral

Actor Kartik Aaryan Tuesday found himself in the middle of a controversy after 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' producer Manisha Shah of Goldmine Telefilms accused him of extremely unprofessional behaviour while revealing that the 'Dhamaka' star had threatened to walk out of the official Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun starrer Telugu film if the dubbed Hindi version was released in theatres.

While there was no statement from Kartik or his team, the makers of 'Shehzada', the official Hindi remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' backed the actor and defended him while stating that the release of the Hindi version of the Telugu film was stopped from releasing in theatres on the request of the producers and Kartik had never intervened in the matter. Producer Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, "We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Hence, we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers' decision and not actor." He further added, "I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors, I have worked with."

Amid the ongoing controversy, Kartik's old video dancing to the super hit 'Butta Bomma' track from the Allu Arjun starrer has been going viral on the internet. The actor showed off some killer dance moves to the viral Telugu track that features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde and we have to say that we are mighty impressed.

In the caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote: "Dance like ______ ? ('No one's watching' mat likhna )." He added the hashtags #Buttabomma and #DanceLikeKartikAaryan to his post.

Watch the video here:



On the work front, Kartik's 'Shehzada' is slated for a release on November 4, 2022. He also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in the pipeline.