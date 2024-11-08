Amid the rumours of divorce of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan shared his feeling on his blog, and he wrote, "I have answers." Read on to know more.

Every time Bachchans posts anything or express anything, it goes viral in no time. Amid the divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his thoughts on Jr Bachchan and his career on his blog. Amitabh penned down his thoughts in the blog, expressing his views on Abhishek's new project I Want To Talk.

Amitabh shared the inspiration behind Abhishek's movie, and wrote, "The life and the story of Arjun De, on whom the film I WANT TO TALK has been dedicated to and inspired from on a true life story, is the most awakening life story that I had the honour of spending time with at KBC. When time is limited .. when life is limited .. when limit is limited .. what be the limit then ..I have answers ..I WANT TO TALK ..says it all .."Amitabh Bachchan wished best for his 'Bhaiyu', and also said, "I have answers...I Want To Talk."

About I Want To Talk

I Want To Talk is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The makers of the film released the trailer which left fans emotional. In the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan can be heard saying that he wants to say sorry to everyone he ever hurt. A special trailer preview event was held recently, giving fans and critics a first look at the film starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, 'I Want to Talk' delves deep into the complexities of modern-day relationships, struggles, and the human condition.

The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in a bold new avatar, marking a significant departure from his earlier roles. He looked unrecognisble by putting on weight for the character. The film will be releasing in cinemas on November 22.

After I Want To Talk, Abhishek will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan's King. Abhishek will be seen in shades of gray in the upcoming film, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. The movie is expected to go on floors later this year and might hit screens in 2025.

