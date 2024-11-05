Amitabh Bachchan has visited Siddhivinayak Temple amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's separation rumours.

Amitabh Bachchan quietly shared on his Tumblr that he visited Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak and Shri Babulnath temples. The 82-year-old actor often goes to Siddhivinayak, but this visit had a special reason.

Amid rumors of a divorce with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan is all set for the release of his upcoming film I Want To Talk. The trailer for his film has now been released, creating buzz around the film. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has visited Siddhivinayak Temple for his son's upcoming movie.

In his blog, Big B secretly revealed, "A day filled with religious divinity, prayer and seeking the blessings of the Almighty. Visits to the temples of Siddhivinayak .. Babulnath and the immense sense of belonging after .. Belief .. May there be peace and love ever."

Filmmaker and director Shoojit Sircar, renowned for his sensitive and evocative storytelling, has unveiled the trailer for his highly anticipated film 'I Want to Talk', starring Abhishek Bachchan in a compelling new role.

Set to release in theatres on November 22, 2024, the film delves into the poignant journey of Arjun, a man struggling with a life-altering health issue while also grappling with complex personal battles. The trailer released on the official Instagram and YouTube handles of the makers, offers a glimpse into the emotionally charged narrative, showcasing Abhishek Bachchan in a never-before-seen avatar.

The actor's portrayal of Arjun reveals his journey through numerous challenges, touching on both the absurdities and emotional depths of everyday life.

Alongside Bachchan, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Johnny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Pearle Maaney, Jayant Kriplani, and Ahilya Bamroo. Johnny Lever, known for his comedic timing, adds levity to the otherwise serious narrative, providing a delightful contrast to the film's more dramatic moments. 'I Want to Talk' is produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. The screenplay is penned by Ritesh Shah.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.