Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are also seen seated in the audience in the clip from an awards function.

In the past few months, multiple speculations around Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marital life have circulated on the internet. There have also been rumours alleging that Abhishek is having an affair with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. However, the entire Bachchan family has maintained a dignified silence about all the negative reports.

Amid such reports, now an old video from an awards function has gone viral, in which Aishwarya and Abhishek are seen giving flying kisses to each other. While Aishwarya came away to announce the winner of an award, Abhishek is seen hosting the awards with Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are also seen seated in the audiences.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. Though later, a small clip from inside the wedding also surfaced on the internet in which Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya were seen enjoying together, thus ending the speculations around their separation.

These spiteful reports multiplied when Abhishek liked an Instagram post about 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters', terms used for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50. Later, their fans dug out that Dr. Zirak Marker, a renowned psychiatrist and a close friend of Aishwarya Rai, had contributed to the article referenced in the viral post. Their fans asserted that Abhishek's 'like' was a gesture of support for Dr. Marker rather than an indication of any personal marital issues.

READ | Sikandar Ka Muqaddar producer Shital Bhatia on collaborating with Neeraj Pandey, Bollywood's box office woes | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.