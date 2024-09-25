Amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours, Navya Naveli Nanda does this

Navya Naveli Nanda has reacted to Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt's photo from Paris Fashion Week 2025.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been making news about their personal lives. Reports say their marriage is facing difficulties, and there are rumors of a possible divorce. This speculation grew when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

They weren't seen together even while posing for the paps, which made people wonder about their relationship.Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai turned heads at Paris Fashion Week 2025 in a stunning red off-shoulder outfit. Alia Bhatt also made her debut at the event. On Tuesday, photos of both actresses from Paris went viral as they walked the ramp for L’Oréal Paris. Alia shared some memorable moments on Instagram, including a highlight featuring Aishwarya.

At the fashion event, Aishwarya wore a striking balloon-hem red dress, while Alia chose a stylish metallic outfit. Alia shared several photos from the night on Instagram, writing, “A night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we’re all #WorthIt.” Navya commented on the post, showing her support with a 'star' emoji.

Take a look:

Aishwarya walked the runway with utmost confidence and grace, representing L'Oreal Paris. Her walk became more special when she greeted the French audience with 'namaste' (a gesture, deeply ingrained in the rich tapestry of Indian culture). As it is said, trendsetters may change every season but icons last a lifetime. And Aishwarya is definitely a proof of that fact. Take a look at the visuals from Aishwarya's ramp walk and you will also agree with it.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Aishwarya recently won the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance in Mani Ratnam-directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. The SIIMA 2024 award was presented to Aishwarya by filmmaker Kabir Khan. After winning the award, the actress shared a heartfelt gratitude, thanking the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan.

She said, "Thank you so very much, SIIMA, for honouring me with this award. It means the world to me because 'Ponniyin Selvan' was a movie so close to my heart. Directed by my mentor Mani Ratnam, this award recognises not just my work as Nandini but the efforts of the entire team."

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.